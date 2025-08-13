Stoltenberg in Talks Over US-Norway Tariff Dispute
Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg announced ongoing discussions with the United States about trade tariffs. This follows the White House's decision to impose a 15% tariff on imports from Norway, as declared on July 31. The negotiations are focused on resolving the tariff disagreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Arendal | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- Norway
In a move that has stirred discussions, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed ongoing talks with the United States regarding trade tariffs.
The dialogue follows a recent development where the White House decided to impose a 15% tariff on Norwegian imports, effective from July 31.
Both countries are working to address the trade concerns that have arisen from this decision, aiming for a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- United States
- trade
- tariffs
- Jens Stoltenberg
- White House
- imports
- July 31
- economy
- negotiations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
During Congress rule, there was no thought of making Indian armed forces self-reliant; were dependent on foreign imports: PM Modi in LS.
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Significantly Amid Declining Imports
U.S. to Impose New Tariffs on Indian Imports
Trade Tensions Rise: Trump's New Tariffs on Indian Imports
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Indian Imports