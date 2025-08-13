Left Menu

Stoltenberg in Talks Over US-Norway Tariff Dispute

Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg announced ongoing discussions with the United States about trade tariffs. This follows the White House's decision to impose a 15% tariff on imports from Norway, as declared on July 31. The negotiations are focused on resolving the tariff disagreement.

  Norway

In a move that has stirred discussions, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed ongoing talks with the United States regarding trade tariffs.

The dialogue follows a recent development where the White House decided to impose a 15% tariff on Norwegian imports, effective from July 31.

Both countries are working to address the trade concerns that have arisen from this decision, aiming for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

