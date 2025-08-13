Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Alerts

The Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended for three days following warnings of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. As a precaution, pilgrims are being stopped at Sonprayag and Jawadi police posts, with barricades erected to prevent further movement. The district administration has closed the pilgrimage route from August 12 to August 15 to ensure the safety of attendees.

Despite attempts by 100-150 pilgrims to breach the barricades at Sonprayag, police successfully intervened without any major incidents. Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag, Akshay Prahlad Konde, stated that the situation was brought under control. A video of the altercation went viral, highlighting the tensions on-site, but the focus remains on safety amid continuous rainfall.

The decision to pause the yatra comes after a tragic incident where a woman lost her life and others were injured due to adverse weather conditions. Authorities are maintaining a high alert due to predicted heavy rains, with security measures in place across the region. The district administration is working closely with the IMD and monitoring river water levels to prevent any calamities.

