Mapping the Future: A Digital Revolution in Horticulture

In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency within the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, mandatory geo-tagging and geo-fencing measures have been introduced, as announced by Vinay Singh, Director of Horticulture, during an online meeting.

The initiative involves the use of 'Krishi Mapper,' a government-developed digital platform aimed at capturing the precise location of horticultural assets. Singh emphasized the importance of timely data uploads and user ID creation to ensure the seamless execution of this initiative.

The platform's main features include real-time monitoring, beneficiary duplication elimination, and field staff training, promising significant advancements in the digital management of horticulture records.

(With inputs from agencies.)