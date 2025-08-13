Left Menu

Mapping the Future: A Digital Revolution in Horticulture

The adoption of geo-tagging and geo-fencing in the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture is now mandatory. Officials are instructed to comply with timely data uploads using the Krishi Mapper application. This digital initiative aims to enhance transparency, monitoring, and record-keeping in horticulture activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency within the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, mandatory geo-tagging and geo-fencing measures have been introduced, as announced by Vinay Singh, Director of Horticulture, during an online meeting.

The initiative involves the use of 'Krishi Mapper,' a government-developed digital platform aimed at capturing the precise location of horticultural assets. Singh emphasized the importance of timely data uploads and user ID creation to ensure the seamless execution of this initiative.

The platform's main features include real-time monitoring, beneficiary duplication elimination, and field staff training, promising significant advancements in the digital management of horticulture records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

