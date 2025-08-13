Left Menu

Lithuania's Harvest Crisis: A Nation Underwater

Lithuania declared a national emergency after heavy rainfall destroyed 50-70% of its agricultural harvest this summer. Flooded fields have made it impossible for farmers to gather crops, which have deteriorated in quality. Similar weather conditions prompted Latvia to announce an emergency, with Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze acknowledging the severe crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:23 IST
Lithuania is grappling with a severe agricultural crisis as heavy rainfall this summer has devastated between 50% to 70% of the country's harvest, according to government reports announced on Wednesday. This led to the declaration of a national emergency to support affected farmers.

Many farmers have found their fields submerged, rendering them unable to harvest crops, while the quality of the harvest that survived has significantly decreased. The government, however, has not specified which crops were the hardest hit, though the nation is a producer of grains like wheat and root crops such as potatoes.

June and July's rainfall was noted as the second heaviest in Lithuanian history, surpassed only by the downpour in 2007. In response to similar conditions, Latvia also declared a national emergency, highlighting the regional impact of the adverse weather.

