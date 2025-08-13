Left Menu

Bihar Government Boosts Infrastructure and Investment Through Land Acquisitions and Airport Developments

The Bihar Cabinet has approved land acquisitions worth Rs 812 crore to expand industrial areas and develop infrastructure, including acquiring 2,627 acres and initiating an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces survey for six new airports. The plans aim to increase investment, employment, and enhance state infrastructure.

13-08-2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar Cabinet has sanctioned a significant expansion of the state's industrial areas, approving the acquisition of 2,627 acres for Rs 812 crore. The move, highlighted by a major land purchase in Begusarai district, aims to attract investment and generate employment, according to the Cabinet Secretariat Department's Additional Chief Secretary, S Siddharth.

The Infrastructure Development Authority, Patna, has been tasked to lead the acquisition process for the state's five industrial zones. The department has also earmarked funds for acquiring land in Siwan, Saharsa, and Madhepura districts. An additional initiative includes acquiring 1,300 acres for an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Project in Gaya Ji district.

The Cabinet's decisions extend beyond land. Investments to boost air travel infrastructure include an OLS survey for six new airports and a Rs 137.17 crore expansion of Gaya Ji airport, adding CAT I Light for year-round operations. Additionally, the Cabinet approved enhanced pensions for those who served jail terms during India's emergency period and revised honorariums for Booth Level Officers.

