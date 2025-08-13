Trump Eyes Russia in Federal Court System Hack

President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that he may discuss a report implicating Russia in a recent hack of the federal court documents management system when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I guess I could. Are you surprised? ... That's what they do. They're good at it. We're good at it. We're actually better at it," Trump remarked to reporters, highlighting his willingness to broach the subject.

The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to occur in Alaska on Friday, adding a layer of diplomatic intrigue to their discussions.