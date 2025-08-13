Left Menu

Trump Eyes Russia in Federal Court System Hack

President Donald Trump has hinted at raising a report on Russia's potential partial responsibility in a hack involving federal court documents during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is set to take place in Alaska on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:41 IST
Trump Eyes Russia in Federal Court System Hack
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that he may discuss a report implicating Russia in a recent hack of the federal court documents management system when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I guess I could. Are you surprised? ... That's what they do. They're good at it. We're good at it. We're actually better at it," Trump remarked to reporters, highlighting his willingness to broach the subject.

The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to occur in Alaska on Friday, adding a layer of diplomatic intrigue to their discussions.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025