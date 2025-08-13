India Surges Forward: Achieving 100 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates India's achievement of 100 GW solar PV module manufacturing capacity, marking a key stride toward self-reliance and clean energy. This milestone aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and highlights India's emergence as a global leader in solar technology manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
India has marked a significant milestone by achieving 100 GW solar PV module manufacturing capacity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lauding the progress towards clean energy and self-reliance, Modi highlighted the feat as a testament to India's manufacturing capabilities.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy confirmed the achievement under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). This rapid progress is seen as a crucial aspect of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and a step forward in the global clean energy transition.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi noted the growth from just 2.3 GW in 2014, attributing success to initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. The milestone also highlights the expansion to over 100 manufacturers, enhancing both capacity and competition in the industry.
