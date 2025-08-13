Left Menu

BSF and Cultural Ministry Ignite Patriotism with Nationwide Tiranga Campaign

In a patriotic move, the BSF's Tripura branch organized a motorcycle rally under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Launched by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, the campaign encourages citizens to embrace national pride by displaying the national flag, attracting over 5 lakh volunteers nationwide.

Motorcycle Rally organised by BSF in Tripura.
In a stirring demonstration of nationalism, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura orchestrated a Motorcycle Rally as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which seeks to embed national pride into the everyday lives of Indian citizens. Spearheaded by Inspector General Ashwani Kumar Sharma, the rally flagged off from Albert Ekka Park, journeying through major city junctures before culminating at the BSF campus in Salbagan.

Highlighting community participation, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, initiated the campaign in Dibrugarh by personally distributing the national flags to notable locals and students, urging them to carry the spirit of the movement forward. Sonowal's interactions included visits to the homes of distinguished figures in the Dibrugarh region.

Coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the campaign has successfully mobilized over 5 lakh young volunteers in its fourth year, transforming into a people's movement. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized the campaign's goal of promoting patriotic fervor across age groups, with a special focus on youth participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

