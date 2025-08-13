Empowering Leadership: NFRA and IICA Launch Advanced Course for Audit Directors

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) have collaboratively introduced the second installment of their specialized, four-month course tailored for audit committee members and independent directors.

The program follows the successful completion of the initial course, 'The Directors' Certification Programme for Audit Committee Members,' which was conducted from January to May 2025 and attracted 79 participants, according to a release by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

The NFRA Chairperson, Nitin Gupta, emphasized the initiative's commitment to enhancing public interest protection and fostering transparent, accountable, and sustainable corporate operations. He highlighted the critical role of independent directors in maintaining organizational integrity by courageously and diligently confronting challenges.

This certification program, established under an MoU between NFRA and IICA in October 2024, specifically targets the unique needs of independent directors, equipping them with advanced knowledge and skills pertinent to financial statement analysis, capital markets, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with NFRA's mission to cultivate a deeper understanding of accounting and auditing standards alongside promoting audit quality through targeted educational and training initiatives.

