India's Solar Surge: 100 GW Milestone Achieved

India has reached a significant milestone in its pursuit of clean energy, achieving a solar module manufacturing capacity of 100 GW, a remarkable increase from just 2.3 GW in 2014. This achievement was announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, underscoring India's rapid progress in renewable energy.

This development brings India closer to its ambitious target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described this accomplishment as a testament to India's growing manufacturing capabilities and a step toward self-reliance in renewable energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy highlighted that the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) issued in 2019 played a critical role. Since the first ALMM list in 2021, solar PV module capacity has expanded over twelvefold, with manufacturers increasing from 21 to 100.