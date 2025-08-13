Assam Boosts Local Governance with New Co-District Offices

Assam's drive to bring governance closer to its citizens took a significant step forward as the state's Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated the Co-District Commissioner office at Rangapara in Sonitpur district. Addressing the occasion, Minister Hazarika highlighted the initiative led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enhance state governance through infrastructure development and timely policy execution. The establishment of co-districts aims to decentralize administrative services, making them more accessible to the public.

This initiative saw the inauguration of 39 Co-Districts in its first phase in October 2024, followed by 10 more in the second phase by August 2025, amassing a total of 49. The residents of Rangapara will benefit from not having to journey to Tezpur for administrative needs, as these can now be addressed locally at the Co-District Commissioner's office, thus saving time and reducing travel costs. Minister Hazarika also noted the transformative impact of state schemes like Orunodoi, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, and Nijut Moina.

Hazarika further emphasized the state's shift toward merit-based recruitment, eradicating corruption within the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Improved infrastructure was also spotlighted, with 16 new medical colleges and the establishment of an AIIMS, accompanied by efforts to expand medical seats. Flood mitigation has seen progress with 1,000 kilometers of embankments built, reducing instances of flooding. Additionally, actions are being undertaken to remove illegal encroachments to protect indigenous land ownership. The event was attended by local dignitaries, including MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)