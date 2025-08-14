Hanwha AeroSpace Strikes $250 Million Deal with Vietnam for K9 Artillery

In a significant defense deal, Hanwha AeroSpace Co Ltd of South Korea has agreed to provide Vietnam with 20 K9 artillery units. This transaction, valued at $250 million, underscores the growing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

The contract is set to enhance Vietnam's military strength, equipping it with sophisticated artillery technology from South Korea.

This agreement marks an important milestone in the bilateral defense relations, showcasing increased military cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.