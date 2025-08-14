Left Menu

Hanwha AeroSpace Strikes $250 Million Deal with Vietnam for K9 Artillery

South Korea's Hanwha AeroSpace Co Ltd has secured a contract to supply 20 K9 artillery units to Vietnam, in a deal valued at $250 million. The agreement signifies a strengthening of military ties between South Korea and Vietnam, enhancing Vietnam's defense capabilities with advanced weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:42 IST
Hanwha AeroSpace Strikes $250 Million Deal with Vietnam for K9 Artillery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant defense deal, Hanwha AeroSpace Co Ltd of South Korea has agreed to provide Vietnam with 20 K9 artillery units. This transaction, valued at $250 million, underscores the growing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

The contract is set to enhance Vietnam's military strength, equipping it with sophisticated artillery technology from South Korea.

This agreement marks an important milestone in the bilateral defense relations, showcasing increased military cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025