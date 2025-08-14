Hanwha AeroSpace Strikes $250 Million Deal with Vietnam for K9 Artillery
South Korea's Hanwha AeroSpace Co Ltd has secured a contract to supply 20 K9 artillery units to Vietnam, in a deal valued at $250 million. The agreement signifies a strengthening of military ties between South Korea and Vietnam, enhancing Vietnam's defense capabilities with advanced weaponry.
14-08-2025
The contract is set to enhance Vietnam's military strength, equipping it with sophisticated artillery technology from South Korea.
This agreement marks an important milestone in the bilateral defense relations, showcasing increased military cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.
