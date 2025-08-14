Security Tightened in Key Areas as India Prepares for 79th Independence Day

As India prepares to commemorate the 79th Independence Day on Friday, stringent security measures have been put in place at pivotal locations, including Doda and Bhaderwah, to maintain peace. Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Sandeep Mehta, emphasized the deployment of forces to thwart any attempts to disrupt the celebrations.

Highlighting potential threats from neighboring countries, he urged the public to report any suspicious activities. Special checkpoints have been set up at crucial routes in Bhaderwah, where thorough inspections of vehicles and passenger identities take place. The Jammu & Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army, are working in unison to safeguard citizens.

Additionally, a three-tiered security grid along the Line of Control in Tangdhar has been established to prevent infiltration. Commanded by advanced surveillance and obstacle systems, the Army is committed to maintaining zero infiltration, ensuring a secure environment for the Independence Day events.