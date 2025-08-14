Flash Flood Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Army Responds, Evacuations Underway

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant natural disaster when a sudden flash flood struck Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur on Wednesday evening. The deluge, caused by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley, devastated an active road construction site under the CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam. A nearby bridge was swept away, injuring one person, according to the Indian Army.

The Army responded promptly, deploying New Generation Equipment including the Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA) system. These drones expedited the transport of vital supplies, like food and coconut water, across the turbulent waters, sustaining those stranded overnight. Army staff also safeguarded civilians, guiding them to safer, higher ground and transporting the injured to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.

Simultaneously, Shimla experienced heavy rainfall that triggered a mudslide damaging vehicles near IGMC Hospital, with landslides reported across the region. Kullu district witnessed two cloudbursts, as revealed by District Collector Torul S Ravish. These sparked surges in water levels, necessitating thorough evacuations. Authorities, on high alert due to a yellow warning for August 14 and 15, have urged caution and advised against non-essential travel.

