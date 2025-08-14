Left Menu

Flash Flood Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Army Responds, Evacuations Underway

A sudden flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, hit Kinnaur’s Hojis Lungpa Nala, damaging infrastructure and prompting a swift response from the Indian Army. The army utilized drones to support stranded individuals. Concurrently, Kullu and Shimla face mudslides and heavy rain, leading to precautionary evacuations under a yellow alert on August 14 and 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:45 IST
Flash Flood Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Army Responds, Evacuations Underway
Visuals from Shimla following heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant natural disaster when a sudden flash flood struck Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur on Wednesday evening. The deluge, caused by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley, devastated an active road construction site under the CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam. A nearby bridge was swept away, injuring one person, according to the Indian Army.

The Army responded promptly, deploying New Generation Equipment including the Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA) system. These drones expedited the transport of vital supplies, like food and coconut water, across the turbulent waters, sustaining those stranded overnight. Army staff also safeguarded civilians, guiding them to safer, higher ground and transporting the injured to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.

Simultaneously, Shimla experienced heavy rainfall that triggered a mudslide damaging vehicles near IGMC Hospital, with landslides reported across the region. Kullu district witnessed two cloudbursts, as revealed by District Collector Torul S Ravish. These sparked surges in water levels, necessitating thorough evacuations. Authorities, on high alert due to a yellow warning for August 14 and 15, have urged caution and advised against non-essential travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025