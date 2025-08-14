India Reflects on Tragic Legacy of Partition

As India commemorates Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized the Congress party for its role in India's 1947 partition. He highlighted that Congress's policies led to the division, resulting in widespread suffering and atrocities, particularly in areas like Western Pakistan where targeted violence occurred.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to those who faced the dire consequences of the partition's violence and hatred. In a social media post, Singh described the partition as a 'painful chapter,' offering condolences to the affected families and reiterating the government's commitment to fostering social harmony in the country.

Joining these sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the millions impacted by partition-induced violence and displacement. Shah urged the nation to never forget the division's tragic history, while expressing his heartfelt condolences for those who perished. The day serves as a poignant reminder of India's past struggles and the ongoing efforts to maintain unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)