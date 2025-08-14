Left Menu

Kerala Bans Partition Horrors Day in Colleges Amid Controversy

The Kerala Higher Education Department has prohibited the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in colleges, citing communal harmony concerns. The move has sparked opposition from student organizations and criticism from political leaders. Kerala University initially supported the observance per the Governor's directive, which the Chief Minister called divisive.

ABVP observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala Higher Education Department has issued a directive prohibiting the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across colleges in the state, citing concerns over communal harmony. In an email circular, the department noted that such events could incite religious rivalry, and has urged universities to inform all affiliated colleges to comply with this order swiftly.

In response to the directive, SFI State Secretary PS Sanjeev stated that the student federation would resist the event wherever it takes place. College units have been instructed to prevent such programmes. Despite the directive, the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod observed the day early morning at 12:30 AM under ABVP National Executive Member Abhinav Thooneri's leadership, declaring the entire day as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Previously, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal had directed affiliated colleges to commemorate August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, complying with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's instruction for special programmes on the day. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deemed the Governor's order unconstitutional, accusing it of promoting a divisive agenda on campuses, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.

