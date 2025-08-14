ECI Faces Thousands of Voter List Complaints Amid SIR in Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported receiving 23,557 claims and objections regarding Bihar's draft voter list post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Out of these, 741 complaints have been resolved up till now, according to Thursday's press note. Interestingly, no claims or objections have so far been filed by political parties.

The commission has also received 87,966 forms from first-time electors aged 18 or above, inclusive of six forms from BLAS. Officials must address claims and objections within seven days after verifying eligibility documents, as per statutory procedures.

SIR protocol mandates that no name can be removed from the draft list—published on August 1, 2025—without a formal order by electoral officers following an inquiry. Final voter lists will be issued post the one-month claims and objections period.

Earlier disclosures showed ECI addressed 341 out of 17,665 voter complaints, alongside 74,525 new elector forms submissions. Amidst this, the Supreme Court commenced evaluating legal challenges to ECI's SIR decision, stating the necessity to include or exclude voters is strictly bound by electoral regulations, despite dissent over this interpretation from senior advocates.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi affirmed ECI's authority in determining voter eligibility, dismissing claims that the Aadhaar card alone is insufficient proof of citizenship. Controversy remains over a significant number of voters excluded from draft lists, with legal protocols requiring these individuals to apply for reinstatement, the court noted.