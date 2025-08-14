Left Menu

ECI Faces Thousands of Voter List Complaints Amid SIR in Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has processed over 23,500 claims and objections following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll. Despite numerous disputes, the Supreme Court backs ECI's methods, underscoring the legality of citizen inclusion and exclusion criteria within the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:51 IST
ECI Faces Thousands of Voter List Complaints Amid SIR in Bihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported receiving 23,557 claims and objections regarding Bihar's draft voter list post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Out of these, 741 complaints have been resolved up till now, according to Thursday's press note. Interestingly, no claims or objections have so far been filed by political parties.

The commission has also received 87,966 forms from first-time electors aged 18 or above, inclusive of six forms from BLAS. Officials must address claims and objections within seven days after verifying eligibility documents, as per statutory procedures.

SIR protocol mandates that no name can be removed from the draft list—published on August 1, 2025—without a formal order by electoral officers following an inquiry. Final voter lists will be issued post the one-month claims and objections period.

Earlier disclosures showed ECI addressed 341 out of 17,665 voter complaints, alongside 74,525 new elector forms submissions. Amidst this, the Supreme Court commenced evaluating legal challenges to ECI's SIR decision, stating the necessity to include or exclude voters is strictly bound by electoral regulations, despite dissent over this interpretation from senior advocates.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi affirmed ECI's authority in determining voter eligibility, dismissing claims that the Aadhaar card alone is insufficient proof of citizenship. Controversy remains over a significant number of voters excluded from draft lists, with legal protocols requiring these individuals to apply for reinstatement, the court noted.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025