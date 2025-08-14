Madhya Pradesh CM Leads 'Nauka Tiranga Yatra' with Patriotic Fervor in Bhopal

In a vibrant display of patriotism, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led the 'Nauka Tiranga Yatra' at Bhopal's Boat Club as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The event marked an enthusiastic prelude to Independence Day celebrations.

CM Yadav, who released tricolored hot air balloons, conveyed a message of national unity. He urged citizens to stand united against future challenges, emphasizing the essential role of the armed forces. He extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the nation.

Standing on a boat, CM Yadav criticized the Congress party for politicizing patriotic occasions, highlighting their demand for proof of military valor. He reiterated the country's pride in its democratic institutions, dismissing opposition claims as detracting from the nation's independence celebrations.

