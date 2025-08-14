Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Engages in Robust Discussion on 2047 Vision

Uttar Pradesh's assembly held a 24-hour debate discussing the state's 2047 vision aimed at fostering growth. State officials praised the assembly for addressing vital issues, highlighting achievements, and setting goals for future development. Concerns were also raised over a lack of clear future vision amidst discussions of prior government shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly engaged in a vigorous 24-hour debate focusing on the 'Vision Document 2047'. The debate aimed at crafting a strategic blueprint for transforming Uttar Pradesh into the country's most developed state by 2047, highlighted major milestones alongside advanced technology and infrastructure goals. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana lauded the constructive approach, noting the involvement and issue-raising by both governing and opposition members.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the state's achievements under current leadership, aligning them with India's broader developmental goals for its centenary year of independence in 2047. State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh outlined plans to compile discussion outcomes into a comprehensive roadmap, involving the formation of a committee and a strategic booklet.

However, the session met with criticism from Congress leader Aradhna Singh, who expressed concerns over the session's focus on highlighting past governmental shortcomings rather than providing a forward-looking vision. She pointed out the need for clearer outlines of future strategies and goals for 2047 amidst discussions primarily centered around past and present schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

