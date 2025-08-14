Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party: 'Frog in a Well' Analogy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party, comparing them to a 'frog in a well', during a speech at the State Assembly's discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047'. He emphasized the importance of development in Uttar Pradesh and highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects as essential for a 'developed' nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking in State Assembly during a 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a State Assembly session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered a stinging critique of the Samajwadi Party, using a 'frog in a well' metaphor to describe their outlook. Addressing the assembly during a 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047', Adityanath pointed out that while the world advances, the party remains focused on familial concerns.

He invoked Swami Vivekananda to underscore his point, accusing the Samajwadi Party of being inward-looking and disinterested in broader development efforts. "They won't discuss the advancements in Mathura-Vrindavan," he added, referencing the Samajwadi Party's past claims from 2016 about building a Duryodhan memorial.

Adityanath stressed the necessity for a 'developed Uttar Pradesh' in achieving a 'developed nation' and highlighted multiple ongoing infrastructure developments, such as the Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway, which he claimed would be India's largest. He also noted the state's rail expansion and airport projects, claiming that the opposition is oblivious to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

