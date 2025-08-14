Left Menu

J&K Faces Climate Challenge: Leaders Urge Action After Kishtwar Cloudburst

Following a devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, leaders including Farooq Abdullah urge Prime Minister Modi to address climate change. Rescue operations are underway as authorities respond to the mounting crisis, with hopes to minimize casualties and aid affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:17 IST
JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a catastrophic cloudburst in the Chashoti area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise tackling global warming. Addressing media, Abdullah labeled the incident as "very unfortunate," highlighting frequent occurrences in hilly regions due to climate change.

Abdullah stressed the urgency of finding solutions to this pressing issue, urging immediate interventions to prevent further tragedies. He emphasized ongoing rescue efforts and expressed hope that the death toll remains low. Recent incidents in Uttarakhand and Ramban further underscore the chronic vulnerability of mountain areas to such natural disasters.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow for the victims, extending condolences to affected families. Concurrently, rescue operations led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and local authorities are in full swing to mitigate the disaster's impact. The administration is committed to deploying medical aid and assessing damage, as confirmed by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

