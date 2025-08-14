Medical Surgeon Faces Penalty After Rice-Throwing Incident in Delhi Court
A Delhi court fined and sentenced a surgeon accused of murder for disrupting court proceedings by throwing rice, suspected as black magic, near the judge’s dais. The proceedings were halted, and he was fined Rs 2000, which he paid immediately. The incident caused significant disruption and raised concerns among lawyers.
A Delhi court has imposed a penalty on Dr. Chander Vibhas, a medical surgeon facing trial for a 2011 murder, following a disruptive incident where he threw rice in front of the judge's dais, causing a stir among the attendees.
The unexpected act halted the proceedings, as lawyers suspected black magic might be involved. Consequently, Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon sentenced Dr. Vibhas to remain in court until its adjournment and fined him Rs 2000, which he promptly paid.
The unsettling incident, occurring before a scheduled hearing on August 11, resulted in a standstill as courtroom participants hesitated to proceed without ensuring the premises were thoroughly cleaned. Despite the disruption, the surgeon apologized and expressed remorse, prompting the court to issue a sentence focused on both punishment and reflection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
