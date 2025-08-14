Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Unveils National Natural Farming Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Natural Farming Mission, aimed at improving soil health and reducing input costs, at the ICAR in Delhi on August 23. This centrally sponsored scheme has a budget of Rs 2,481 crore. Discussions are ongoing for bumper Rabi crop production.

In a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the National Natural Farming Mission on August 23 at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi.

The mission focuses on enhancing soil health, restoring ecosystems, and cutting down input costs for farmers, thereby promoting climate resilience. Approved as a centrally sponsored scheme, it has allocated Rs 2,481 crore till the 15th Finance Commission period.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's aim to set new records in Rabi crop production this year. A robust plan and upcoming agricultural events are vital steps towards achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

