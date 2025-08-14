Expanding Black Sea Defense: NATO Allies' Strategy Amid Ongoing Tensions

NATO allies Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey are advocating for the expansion of their joint task force in the Black Sea to include protective patrols against potential Russian threats, according to Romania's defense minister.

The Black Sea has been a significant conflict zone since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This body of water, particularly Ukrainian waters, has seen drifting mines threaten vital grain and oil shipments.

Romania proposes to broaden its existing de-mining efforts to include security patrols, emphasizing the protection of energy infrastructure, maritime trade, and navigation freedom to counter ongoing Russian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)