President Murmu's Independence Day Eve Address Set for Broadcast
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day. The broadcast will start at 7 PM in Hindi, followed by English, across national networks. Regional language versions will follow. This marks her fourth address since taking office in 2022.
- Country:
- India
In a significant national announcement, President Droupadi Murmu is poised to address the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, as confirmed by her office. The speech is scheduled to air at 7 PM on Akashvani and across Doordarshan channels, starting with a Hindi rendition followed by an English version.
Further elaborating on the broadcast arrangements, the President's office stated that after the initial Hindi and English telecasts, regional language broadcasts will be available on Doordarshan's regional channels. Meanwhile, Akashvani will air these regional versions at 9:30 PM on their respective networks.
This upcoming address marks President Murmu's fourth Independence Day Eve speech since her tenure began on July 25, 2022, underscoring her role as the voice of the nation during this significant annual observance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elvis Ali Hazarika's Remarkable English Channel Swin
IPL Powers The Hundred: A New Era for English Cricket
Neeraj Chopra Inspires: The Duolingo English Test Fireside Chat
Hindi Cinema Shines at 71st National Film Awards: A Celebration of Excellence
AMU Student Afrin Jabee Conquers the English Channel