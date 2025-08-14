Tribal Community's Echo for Employment: A Struggle for Full-time Jobs

In a bid for employment security, members of the tribal community have continued their demonstration outside the Tribal Development Commissioner's office. The protest, ongoing for 35 days, underscores their demand for full-time government positions.

On Thursday, over a hundred individuals, many of whom are daily-wage teachers, assembled in a united front seeking an audience with the commissioner. This sizable demonstration highlights the community's frustrations with precarious employment conditions.

The authorities responded to the escalating situation with a significant police presence, deployed to maintain order at the demonstration site in Mumbai Naka.

