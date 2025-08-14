Tribal Community's Echo for Employment: A Struggle for Full-time Jobs
The tribal community staged a demonstration for 35 days outside the Tribal Development Commissioner's office, advocating for full-time government jobs. Over a hundred protesters, including daily-wage teachers, gathered to press for a meeting with the commissioner, prompting significant police deployment at the protest site in Mumbai Naka.
In a bid for employment security, members of the tribal community have continued their demonstration outside the Tribal Development Commissioner's office. The protest, ongoing for 35 days, underscores their demand for full-time government positions.
On Thursday, over a hundred individuals, many of whom are daily-wage teachers, assembled in a united front seeking an audience with the commissioner. This sizable demonstration highlights the community's frustrations with precarious employment conditions.
The authorities responded to the escalating situation with a significant police presence, deployed to maintain order at the demonstration site in Mumbai Naka.
