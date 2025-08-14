Left Menu

Om Birla's Stirring Independence Day Message

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on the eve of Independence Day, extends his heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing India's achievements as the world's largest democracy. He urges citizens to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters and aims for a prosperous nation, as celebrations prepare to commence at the Red Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:08 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt Independence Day message, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended warm wishes to the nation, underscoring the day's significance in instilling pride and self-respect among Indians, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla expressed, "My dear countrymen, I offer my heartfelt congratulations as we celebrate the 79th Independence Day. The 15th of August instills pride in the heart of every Indian, as we remember the countless freedom fighters who fought for our independence."

Highlighting India's achievements, Birla stated, "It is a matter of pride that India is now the world's largest democracy and leading economy. As a global leader in fields like science and sports, it's vital we protect our freedom and strive for prosperity," he continued to express confidence in the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians to achieve a thriving nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

