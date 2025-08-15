SHEIN's UK Arm Sees Robust Financial Growth in 2024
SHEIN's UK division reported significant financial growth in 2024, with revenue climbing to 2.05 billion pounds from 1.55 billion pounds in 2023. The company's profit before tax also increased to 38.25 million pounds, compared to 24.43 million pounds in the previous year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 05:59 IST
SHEIN's UK arm has shown remarkable financial success in the year 2024, as the fast-fashion giant reported a leap in revenue to 2.05 billion pounds. This marks an impressive increase from the 1.55 billion pounds recorded in 2023.
The company has also seen a substantial rise in profit before tax, recording 38.25 million pounds in 2024, up from 24.43 million pounds the previous year. This growth underscores SHEIN's expanding presence and efficiency in the UK market.
These financial results reflect the company's strategic expansion efforts and highlight the demand for its offerings in the competitive fashion industry.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JJ Valaya's Fashion Finale: A Celebration of India's Craftsmanship
Lok Sabha to Consider 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' Amid Monsoon Session
Ladakh's Pashmina: The 'Soft Gold' Fuelling Economic Growth
Unilever Surpasses Market Expectations with Robust Sales Growth
Malaysia's Trade Balance: Tariffs, Growth, and Economic Ambitions