PM Modi's Bold Vision on Independence Day: Strength, Resilience, and National Pride
During the 79th Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi emphasized India's self-reliance and resilience amidst global crises. Highlighting Operation Sindoor and the imbalanced Indus Water Treaty, he called for national pride and commitment to justice for Indian farmers and victims of terrorism, asserting that 'blood and water will not flow together.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech from the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, implored the nation to focus its energies on self-growth rather than diminishing others. Urging resilience amidst rising global economic selfishness, he emphasized the need to extend India's achievements through collective effort.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, Modi lauded the armed forces for their decisive action against terror sites in Pakistan, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He expressed pride in saluting the operation's heroes, highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism.
In addressing the Indus Water Treaty, PM Modi criticized its one-sided nature, advocating for Indian farmers' rights to the Indus river waters. Declaring that blood and water would not flow together, he underscored the nation's enduring resolve against terrorism and injustice.
