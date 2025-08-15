Left Menu

PM Modi's Bold Vision on Independence Day: Strength, Resilience, and National Pride

During the 79th Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi emphasized India's self-reliance and resilience amidst global crises. Highlighting Operation Sindoor and the imbalanced Indus Water Treaty, he called for national pride and commitment to justice for Indian farmers and victims of terrorism, asserting that 'blood and water will not flow together.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:16 IST
PM Modi's Bold Vision on Independence Day: Strength, Resilience, and National Pride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD National). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech from the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, implored the nation to focus its energies on self-growth rather than diminishing others. Urging resilience amidst rising global economic selfishness, he emphasized the need to extend India's achievements through collective effort.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Modi lauded the armed forces for their decisive action against terror sites in Pakistan, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He expressed pride in saluting the operation's heroes, highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism.

In addressing the Indus Water Treaty, PM Modi criticized its one-sided nature, advocating for Indian farmers' rights to the Indus river waters. Declaring that blood and water would not flow together, he underscored the nation's enduring resolve against terrorism and injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025