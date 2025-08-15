Left Menu

Viksit Bharat: PM Modi announces formation of task force for Next gen reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a dedicated task force to drive next-generation reforms aimed at achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:27 IST
Viksit Bharat: PM Modi announces formation of task force for Next gen reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a dedicated task force to drive next-generation reforms aimed at achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047. "For next-generation reforms, we have decided to set up a task force. This task force will work to achieve targets within a set time frame and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat... This task force will complete the work within the stipulated time frame. The task force has been constituted with reference to making current rules, laws, policies, and practices suitable for the 21st century, aligned with the global environment, and aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

In his address, he also emphasized the importance of self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies. Highlighting the need for self-sufficiency in defence, PM Modi called upon young scientists, engineers, and professionals to work towards creating "Made in India" jet engines for the country's fighter jets.

"Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all departments of the Government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets," he said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour. Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, witnessed the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025