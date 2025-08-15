Viksit Bharat: PM Modi announces formation of task force for Next gen reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a dedicated task force to drive next-generation reforms aimed at achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047. "For next-generation reforms, we have decided to set up a task force. This task force will work to achieve targets within a set time frame and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat... This task force will complete the work within the stipulated time frame. The task force has been constituted with reference to making current rules, laws, policies, and practices suitable for the 21st century, aligned with the global environment, and aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

In his address, he also emphasized the importance of self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies. Highlighting the need for self-sufficiency in defence, PM Modi called upon young scientists, engineers, and professionals to work towards creating "Made in India" jet engines for the country's fighter jets.

"Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all departments of the Government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets," he said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour. Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, witnessed the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission. (ANI)

