Modi Breaks Record with 12th Independence Day Speech, Announces Major Reforms

Prime Minister Modi delivered his 12th successive Independence Day speech, surpassing Indira Gandhi's record. He emphasized self-reliance, addressed tensions with the US over agricultural tariffs, and announced GST reforms and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, aiming to provide 3.5 crore jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, breaking former PM Indira Gandhi's record. This milestone places him behind only Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 consecutive addresses from the same venue.

Sporting a saffron turban, PM Modi greeted the country on its 79th Independence Day, highlighting India's progress and outlining his government's vision for a self-reliant 'Viksit Bharat'. He emphasized the need for indigenous technology, urging youth, scientists, and governmental agencies to prioritize innovation under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Amid tensions with the US over agricultural tariffs, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to protecting farmers' interests. He also announced significant GST reforms aimed at benefiting consumers and small businesses, promising an end-of-year rollout. Additionally, he unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana to create 3.5 crore jobs, offering Rs 15,000 for first-time job seekers.

