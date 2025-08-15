Modi's Call for Self-Reliance in India's Fertiliser Sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to become self-reliant in fertiliser production by enhancing domestic output and reducing imports. He emphasized the judicious use of crop nutrients by farmers to protect soil health and cut costs. Government subsidies aim to support this transition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a call for self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to focus on domestic fertiliser production, emphasizing the need for judicious use of resources by farmers to curb imports and safeguard soil health.
Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi highlighted India's import dependence, calling it 'unfortunate' and encouraged innovation to drive self-sufficiency in fertiliser production.
The government is supporting this shift with significant subsidies, as it currently imports substantial quantities of urea and phosphatic and potassic fertilisers to meet local demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa's Milk Deficit: Dependence on Imports Amid Rising Demand
Trump's Trade Shock: New Tariffs on Indian Imports
Rethinking Climate Tools: How Green Subsidies Can Boost Global Emissions Reductions
Trump Levies Hefty Tariffs on Indian Imports Amid Trade Talks
Indian Refiners Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Dwindling Discounts and U.S. Warnings