Modi's Call for Self-Reliance in India's Fertiliser Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to become self-reliant in fertiliser production by enhancing domestic output and reducing imports. He emphasized the judicious use of crop nutrients by farmers to protect soil health and cut costs. Government subsidies aim to support this transition.

In a call for self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to focus on domestic fertiliser production, emphasizing the need for judicious use of resources by farmers to curb imports and safeguard soil health.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi highlighted India's import dependence, calling it 'unfortunate' and encouraged innovation to drive self-sufficiency in fertiliser production.

The government is supporting this shift with significant subsidies, as it currently imports substantial quantities of urea and phosphatic and potassic fertilisers to meet local demand.

