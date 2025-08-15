RSS Chief Bhagwat and PM Modi Celebrate India's Spirit on 79th Independence Day

On India's 79th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat marked the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti in Bhubaneswar. He emphasized India's unique standing as a nation striving for global peace and happiness. Bhagwat stated the independence was a means to secure happiness, security, and respect for every citizen.

Bhagwat asserted the nation's duty to offer solutions to global issues, especially as many challenges remain unresolved despite millennia of attempts. He called for a vision of a world rooted in peace and happiness, drawing from India's religious principles, stating that India must lead in providing these solutions.

At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its centennial contributions to nation-building, highlighting its status as the world's largest NGO. Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting farmers' interests against foreign pressure, specifically addressing the United States' tariffs following India's Russian oil purchases. He stressed the importance of expanding India's own strengths amidst rising global economic selfishness.

(With inputs from agencies.)