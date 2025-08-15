Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat and PM Modi Celebrate India's Spirit on 79th Independence Day

During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's role in spreading peace and solutions globally. PM Modi praised the RSS's century-long service and vowed to protect farmer interests amidst international pressure. Both leaders highlighted India's unique vision for global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:39 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat and PM Modi Celebrate India's Spirit on 79th Independence Day
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On India's 79th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat marked the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti in Bhubaneswar. He emphasized India's unique standing as a nation striving for global peace and happiness. Bhagwat stated the independence was a means to secure happiness, security, and respect for every citizen.

Bhagwat asserted the nation's duty to offer solutions to global issues, especially as many challenges remain unresolved despite millennia of attempts. He called for a vision of a world rooted in peace and happiness, drawing from India's religious principles, stating that India must lead in providing these solutions.

At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its centennial contributions to nation-building, highlighting its status as the world's largest NGO. Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting farmers' interests against foreign pressure, specifically addressing the United States' tariffs following India's Russian oil purchases. He stressed the importance of expanding India's own strengths amidst rising global economic selfishness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025