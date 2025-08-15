Unity and Vigilance: Governor Kataria’s Independence Day Tribute
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria honored freedom fighters and soldiers at Chandigarh's Sector 17 Parade Ground during Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized Punjab's role in the freedom struggle and warned against threats from terrorism. Kataria praised youth participation in Civil Defence and highlighted Punjab’s achievements in public welfare and healthcare.
On Independence Day, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh's Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, unfurled the national flag at Chandigarh's Sector 17 Parade Ground. In a fervent speech, he honored the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the bravery of armed forces, emphasizing citizens' duty to preserve national unity and integrity.
Kataria paid homage to prominent freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The governor lauded Punjab's significant contribution to India's independence, recalling the valiant efforts of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and others. He warned of persistent cross-border threats and praised recent military operations for showcasing India's preparedness.
Highlighting Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Kataria detailed the armed forces' successful actions against terrorism. He commended Chandigarh's youth for their voluntary role in the Civil Defence force, reinforcing their commitment to national service. Kataria called for a collective rejection of narcotics and concluded with praise for Punjab's healthcare advancements.
