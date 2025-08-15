Left Menu

Delhi Dog Lover Protests Spark Legal Action Amid Viral Social Media Coverage

Delhi Police have filed FIRs against dog lovers for protests held without prior permission, defying prohibitory orders amid tightened security ahead of Independence Day. Viral videos of altercations have surfaced online, while the Supreme Court deliberates on its directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters in the region.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Police have filed four FIRs against dog lovers staging protests without prior permission across New Delhi on August 11 and 12, officials reported Friday. The protests, held defying prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, part of increased security measures before Independence Day, led to tensions.

Officials revealed the protests became unruly when police attempted to disperse attendees, resulting in clashes at several sites. Multiple videos of the events went viral on social media, capturing public interest. Delhi Police stated, "Individuals who refused to vacate protest areas despite multiple requests were detained, and legal steps will follow for law violators."

Among the viral content, one clip shows a Station House Officer being manhandled by protesters, and another depicts a confrontation between a woman sub-inspector and a female protester on a bus. In related legal matters, the Supreme Court postponed its ruling on requests to halt its August 11 decision mandating the removal of stray dogs to shelter homes across Delhi-NCR.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, agreed to issue an interim order about the August 11 resolution from another bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, commented on the duality of vocal minorities and suffering majorities, referencing ongoing issues such as ineffective sterilization and child safety.

On August 11, the court commanded the clearance of stray dogs from localities like Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, as a non-negotiable measure. The court also stipulated that captured animals must not be returned to the streets, ensuring compliance with the judgment.

