Shein's Steady Climb: A Deep Dive into Its British Success and Global Challenges

Shein's British sales surged to 2.05 billion pounds in 2024, marking a 32.3% rise as the retailer eyes a Hong Kong IPO despite geopolitical hurdles. The UK unit saw profits leap and expanded its product range, but upcoming tariff changes may strain its cost and pricing structures internationally.

Updated: 15-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:12 IST
Shein, the online fast-fashion retailer, reported a notable increase in its British sales, reaching 2.05 billion pounds in 2024, a 32.3% growth compared to the previous year. This achievement comes as the company, ranked the third largest market after the US and Germany, prepares for a potential IPO in Hong Kong.

Originally founded in China and now based in Singapore, Shein faced hurdles in its IPO journey, including criticism from U.S. and UK lawmakers and regulatory roadblocks in China amid strained US-China relations. The UK branch, Shein Distribution UK Ltd, recorded a significant rise in pretax profit, highlighting its financial robustness within the global retail sector.

Strategically expanding its footprint, Shein launched initiatives such as a pop-up shop in Liverpool and a Christmas bus tour across UK cities, alongside opening new offices. However, with changes in tariff exemptions, Shein could face increased operational costs, particularly affecting its US and European businesses.

