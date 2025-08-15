Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Maersk Container Vessel Near Liberia

A fire erupted on the Marie Maersk container vessel off the coast of Liberia. Maersk's spokesperson confirmed ongoing fire-fighting efforts to control the blaze, which broke out on Wednesday.

A fire has erupted on the Marie Maersk container vessel, creating an emergency situation at sea. The vessel is currently situated off the coast of Liberia.

A Maersk spokesperson informed Reuters on Friday that fire-fighting teams are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

The blaze started on Wednesday, and the cause is under investigation as efforts continue to safeguard the vessel and its crew.

