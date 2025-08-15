Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS Amid Independence Day Celebrations
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling them 'swadeshi by words but foreign by heart,' following PM Modi's praise for the organization. He emphasized the need for India to navigate global challenges and criticized UP CM Yogi Adityanath's motives within the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of being 'swadeshi by words but foreign by heart.' This reaction followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's laudatory remarks about the RSS during his Independence Day address.
PM Modi extolled the RSS, noting their century of service and labeling them as the world's largest NGO dedicated to welfare. Conversely, Yadav underscored India's need to tackle international economic challenges and readiness to make sacrifices for strengthening the nation.
Yadav alleged deceit by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, claiming he misled the BJP for personal benefit. Meanwhile, CM Adityanath celebrated Independence Day by honoring the Indian Army's valor and contributions to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Looms for Film Inspired by Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath: From Chitrakoot's Spiritual Legacy to National Security
Spiritual Prelude: Yogi Adityanath's Divine Ritual Before PM Modi's Varanasi Visit
Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress Over Cultural Divide
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Shielding Terrorists, Launches Key Development Projects in Meerut