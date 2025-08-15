Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS Amid Independence Day Celebrations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling them 'swadeshi by words but foreign by heart,' following PM Modi's praise for the organization. He emphasized the need for India to navigate global challenges and criticized UP CM Yogi Adityanath's motives within the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:20 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of being 'swadeshi by words but foreign by heart.' This reaction followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's laudatory remarks about the RSS during his Independence Day address.

PM Modi extolled the RSS, noting their century of service and labeling them as the world's largest NGO dedicated to welfare. Conversely, Yadav underscored India's need to tackle international economic challenges and readiness to make sacrifices for strengthening the nation.

Yadav alleged deceit by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, claiming he misled the BJP for personal benefit. Meanwhile, CM Adityanath celebrated Independence Day by honoring the Indian Army's valor and contributions to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

