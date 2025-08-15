Omar Abdullah to Visit Cloudburst-hit Kishtwar for Ground Assessment

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is preparing to travel to Kishtwar this Friday to evaluate the devastation left by a massive cloudburst and to supervise rescue operations in the area. Emphasizing a hands-on approach, Abdullah plans to inspect relief efforts and identify any additional assistance the affected area may require.

Abdullah announced his plans on platform X, indicating his departure for Kishtwar and a scheduled visit to the disaster-stricken area this Saturday. He noted his commitment to personally assess the damage and review ongoing rescue operations.

Earlier, he informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation, highlighting the rescue initiatives underway after the flash flood. PM Modi, through his own communication on X, confirmed that discussions with both Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are ongoing, affirming that all possible aid is being mobilized.

Speaking from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences for those affected by recent natural disasters nationwide, including landslides and cloudbursts, acknowledging the trials faced by the nation.

The catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar resulted in a severe flash flood, tragically claiming over 45 lives and impacting the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue operations continue in the district, with victims receiving treatment in local hospitals.