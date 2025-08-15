Life in Limbo: Kishtwar's Survival Amid Nature's Fury
The Indian Air Force is set to join Kishtwar's ongoing rescue operations after a devastating cloudburst resulted in flash floods, killing over 45 people. J&K CM Omar Abdullah plans to visit the site to assess the situation. Victims narrate their traumatic experiences as relief efforts continue.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial move, the Indian Air Force will be joining the rescue operations in Kishtwar following a catastrophic cloudburst that triggered lethal flash floods, leading to the tragic death of over 45 individuals. Sources have confirmed that two Mi-17 helicopters and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are currently on standby in Jammu and Udhampur to assist as soon as weather conditions improve.
Amid Kishtwar's turbulent crisis, relief efforts are actively in progress, spearheaded by local communities and the J&K Police. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to visit the disaster-stricken area on Friday. His immediate goal is to assess the extensive damage and to oversee the ongoing rescue missions, emphasizing the necessity to evaluate further assistance for those hit by the calamity.
Chief Minister Abdullah took to X to announce his on-the-ground visit to Kishtwar. "I'll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloud burst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first hand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required," he posted.
Amidst the chaos, survivors are coming forward with harrowing tales of survival. One survivor, Putul, recalled the terrifying moment when the mountainside gave way, while another, Rakesh Sharma, recounted a miraculous escape after being buried under debris. Both are recovering at the district hospital, still searching for missing loved ones amid continuing aftershocks of loss and community solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
