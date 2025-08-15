Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in West Bengal Claims Ten Lives

A devastating bus accident in East Burdwan, West Bengal, led to the death of ten individuals and left 25 injured. Among these, five sustained serious injuries. The group was returning from Ganga Sagar when the accident occurred. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:44 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in West Bengal Claims Ten Lives
Taposh Ghosh, Superintendent, Bardhaman Medical College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific bus accident in East Burdwan, West Bengal, has resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, reported local authorities. Among the victims were eight men and two women.

TAPOSH GHOSH, the Superintendent of Bardhaman Medical College, confirmed to ANI that a total of 25 passengers were injured in the crash, with five sustaining serious injuries.

The bus, returning from Ganga Sagar, tragically met with an accident. Further information regarding the incident is still pending, and authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025