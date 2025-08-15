Tragic Bus Accident in West Bengal Claims Ten Lives

A horrific bus accident in East Burdwan, West Bengal, has resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, reported local authorities. Among the victims were eight men and two women.

TAPOSH GHOSH, the Superintendent of Bardhaman Medical College, confirmed to ANI that a total of 25 passengers were injured in the crash, with five sustaining serious injuries.

The bus, returning from Ganga Sagar, tragically met with an accident. Further information regarding the incident is still pending, and authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)