Bengaluru Cylinder Blast Claims Life, Injures Nine

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden when a suspected cylinder explosion resulted in one fatality and injured nine others. The blast prompted immediate attention from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and other officials who swiftly arrived at the scene.

The blast, believed to be a cylinder explosion, has led to significant structural damage, with officials confirming the collapse of multiple homes in the building complex. Siddaramaiah has announced that the family of Mubarak, the deceased victim, will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, and all medical expenses for the injured will be covered by the government.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh indicated that a comprehensive investigation has been launched, deploying bomb detection teams and forensics at the site. With buildings heavily impacted, the government assured that repairs will be undertaken. As inquiries continue, the cause of the blast remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)