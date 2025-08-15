Chandigarh's Exemplary Guardians Honoured on Independence Day

On Independence Day 2025, Chandigarh's security forces were celebrated with top honours, marking their unwavering commitment to public safety. Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, Director General of Police UT Chandigarh, received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, recognizing his exemplary tenure in Delhi.

Additionally, Sub-Inspector Rajender Kumar and Head Constable Vikram were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service, highlighting their exceptional dedication. Eighteen officers received the Administrator's Police Medal for their outstanding service, including ASI/LR Kawaljeet Singh and HC Sunil Mehta.

Celebrations continued as Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag, delivering a passionate address lauding freedom fighters and the armed forces. Kataria addressed security, spotlighting operations against cross-border threats while praising the resilience of state efforts in public welfare and governance.