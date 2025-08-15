Left Menu

Chandigarh's Exemplary Guardians Honoured on Independence Day

During the 2025 Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, key police personnel received prestigious awards for their service. Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda was honoured with the President's Medal while others received the Administrator’s Police Medals. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted Punjab’s contributions and ongoing security efforts amidst national festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:14 IST
Chandigarh's Exemplary Guardians Honoured on Independence Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Independence Day 2025, Chandigarh's security forces were celebrated with top honours, marking their unwavering commitment to public safety. Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, Director General of Police UT Chandigarh, received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, recognizing his exemplary tenure in Delhi.

Additionally, Sub-Inspector Rajender Kumar and Head Constable Vikram were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service, highlighting their exceptional dedication. Eighteen officers received the Administrator's Police Medal for their outstanding service, including ASI/LR Kawaljeet Singh and HC Sunil Mehta.

Celebrations continued as Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag, delivering a passionate address lauding freedom fighters and the armed forces. Kataria addressed security, spotlighting operations against cross-border threats while praising the resilience of state efforts in public welfare and governance.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025