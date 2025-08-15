BSF Celebrates Independence Day with Vows for Prosperous India

The Gujarat Border Security Force (BSF) marked India's 79th Independence Day on Friday with a vibrant celebration at the India-Pakistan border in Nadabet, Banaskantha district. The event included a solemn pledge to enhance the nation's prosperity across various domains. Speaking to the media, Gujarat BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak highlighted the Prime Minister's call for an 'Aatmnirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, ensuring the BSF's dedicated contribution to this vision. Commendations were bestowed upon BSF jawans, with two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals awarded for valor in Operation Sindoor, embodying the force's commitment to national service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, underscored the acceptance of 'One Nation, One Constitution,' referencing the abrogation of Article 370. He praised the collective unity and diverse representation—from Panchayat members to sports figures—present at the Red Fort as a microcosm of India's vast cultural tapestry. Further, he connected the historical achievements of freedom fighters with contemporary endeavors that unite the nation through technology and shared values.

In a historical context, Modi lauded the legacy of Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, commemorating his 125th birth anniversary. As a pivotal figure in founding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Mookherjee's contributions to India's political, educational, and cultural landscapes were emphasized. Modi also celebrated the ubiquitous display of national pride with over 140 crore Indians showcasing the tricolour, from the Himalayan peaks to urban centers, as a testament to national unity and patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)