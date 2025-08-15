Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Backs PM Modi's 'High-Power Demography Mission' to Combat Infiltration

West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari endorses PM Modi's plan to curb infiltration through a demographic survey and border security. Highlighting a conspiracy to alter the nation's demography, Adhikari prompted actions against encroachments citing Mamata Banerjee's failure to secure borders adequately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:00 IST
West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to combat illegal infiltration, West Bengal Assembly's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly launched 'High-Power Demography Mission'. Adhikari underscores the importance of Modi's initiative, which aims to address demographic changes and fortify national security.

Adhikari was vocal about the alleged encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims, pointing fingers at state leader Mamata Banerjee for not providing requisite land for border fencing. He credited PM Modi with significant national achievements including the abolition of Triple Talaq and the construction of the Ram Mandir.

From the Red Fort, PM Modi warned the nation about a conspiracy intended to disrupt India's demographic balance. He is determined to protect national security from the threat posed by infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian citizens and capturing tribal lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

