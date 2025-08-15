Revolutionizing Compliance: Next Generation GST Reforms Unveiled

The Centre has announced groundbreaking 'next generation' reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system to streamline compliance processes for taxpayers. The proposed changes focus on expediting GST registration and processing refunds more efficiently, significantly reducing the current timescales involved.

In a detailed proposal to a panel of state ministers, the Centre outlined its plans to shrink the GST registration time to just three days for most applicants and fast-track refund issuance for exporters and those with reversed duty structures. The new measures promise that roughly 80% of refunds will be processed swiftly after the application is filed.

The reforms, set to be addressed in the next GST Council meeting, also advocate for a time-bound registration framework, particularly benefiting small businesses and startups. The proposal aims to categorize businesses into distinct groups for tailored registration processes, while also using advanced risk metrics to prevent fraudulent activities.