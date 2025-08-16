Left Menu

Argentina Wins Temporary Reprieve in Multi-Billion Dollar YPF Share Dispute

The U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked Argentina from surrendering its YPF stake amid an ongoing $16.1 billion legal battle. The decision grants Argentina a brief respite from potential economic repercussions, as it challenges both the judgment and the stake turnover, citing immunity under U.S. law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 02:19 IST
Argentina Wins Temporary Reprieve in Multi-Billion Dollar YPF Share Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeal from the U.S. court has granted Argentina a reprieve in its high-stakes legal battle concerning its 51% stake in energy company YPF. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan temporarily stayed U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska's June 30 order for Argentina to surrender its stake, pending an appeal.

This temporary relief provides some breathing space for Argentine President Javier Milei's government, which warned of significant economic instability if the YPF stake, a key national asset, were to be seized. The case traces back to Argentina's 2012 decision to expropriate the shares from Spain's Repsol without compensating all shareholders.

While Argentina cites the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to argue against the turnover, investors represented by Burford Capital claim a commercial activity exception. Both sides eagerly await the next hearing, as economic and diplomatic ramifications hang in the balance.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025