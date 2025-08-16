Argentina Wins Temporary Reprieve in Multi-Billion Dollar YPF Share Dispute
The U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked Argentina from surrendering its YPF stake amid an ongoing $16.1 billion legal battle. The decision grants Argentina a brief respite from potential economic repercussions, as it challenges both the judgment and the stake turnover, citing immunity under U.S. law.
An appeal from the U.S. court has granted Argentina a reprieve in its high-stakes legal battle concerning its 51% stake in energy company YPF. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan temporarily stayed U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska's June 30 order for Argentina to surrender its stake, pending an appeal.
This temporary relief provides some breathing space for Argentine President Javier Milei's government, which warned of significant economic instability if the YPF stake, a key national asset, were to be seized. The case traces back to Argentina's 2012 decision to expropriate the shares from Spain's Repsol without compensating all shareholders.
While Argentina cites the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to argue against the turnover, investors represented by Burford Capital claim a commercial activity exception. Both sides eagerly await the next hearing, as economic and diplomatic ramifications hang in the balance.
