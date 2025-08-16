Market Awaits Outcome of Trump-Putin Talks Amid Record Highs

Global stock markets held steady near record levels on Friday as significant talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin unfolded in Alaska. The dialogue focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, creating anticipation among investors about the possible outcomes and future economic impacts.

During the trading session, Wall Street experienced varied results. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a new intra-day peak, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw slight declines. Analysts noted these fluctuations were largely driven by movements in technology, financials, and industrial stocks.

Meanwhile, European shares approached a five-month high before retracting slightly. Amid inflation concerns, U.S. retail sales and inflation data provided mixed signals to the market. Both bond yields and currency exchange rates reacted to ongoing economic trends as Brent crude oil and cryptocurrency markets showed similar volatility.