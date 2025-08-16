Honoring the Forgotten Heroes: Putin Pays Tribute to Soviet Pilots

In a poignant moment following a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid homage to Soviet pilots who perished in Alaska during World War Two.

The pilots lost their lives either through accidents or the severe weather conditions they faced while training or transporting U.S.-built aircraft to the Soviet Union as part of the lend-lease program.

Putin's gesture of laying flowers at their graves serves to honor these forgotten heroes and highlight the historical ties between the two nations during a pivotal time in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)