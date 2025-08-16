Left Menu

Honoring the Forgotten Heroes: Putin Pays Tribute to Soviet Pilots

Russian President Vladimir Putin commemorated the Soviet pilots who died in Alaska during World War Two by laying flowers at their graves. These pilots lost their lives during training or while transporting U.S.-built aircraft under the lend-lease program. This gesture followed a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:12 IST
Honoring the Forgotten Heroes: Putin Pays Tribute to Soviet Pilots
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • United States

In a poignant moment following a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid homage to Soviet pilots who perished in Alaska during World War Two.

The pilots lost their lives either through accidents or the severe weather conditions they faced while training or transporting U.S.-built aircraft to the Soviet Union as part of the lend-lease program.

Putin's gesture of laying flowers at their graves serves to honor these forgotten heroes and highlight the historical ties between the two nations during a pivotal time in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025