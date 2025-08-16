Trump's Advice: The Path to Peace in Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump advised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to strike a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine. Trump's comments came after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized Russia's power and the necessity of negotiation with such a formidable nation.
Updated: 16-08-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:17 IST
In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The remarks came in the wake of Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling a shift in dialogue amid international tensions.
Emphasizing Russia's strength, Trump stated, "Gotta make a deal. Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not. They're great soldiers."
