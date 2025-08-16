Trump's Advice: The Path to Peace in Ukraine?

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The remarks came in the wake of Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling a shift in dialogue amid international tensions.

Emphasizing Russia's strength, Trump stated, "Gotta make a deal. Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not. They're great soldiers."

